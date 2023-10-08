Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Confirms DC Movie Will Film "All Over the World"

Superman is the most popular superhero ever created, so it only makes sense the character's next feature film will have a global stage. Answering questions from fan's on Saturday, Superman: Legacy helmer James Gunn confirmed the picture will film all around the world. In response to one fan suggesting the film could be filmed in New York City, Gunn mentioned it would be film on some soundstages in the Peach State while other filming will happen "all around the world."

"No no shooting on soundstages in Atlanta," Gunn said to one fan. "Rest of film in places all over the world."

Little has been unveiled about the exact plot of Superman: Legacy, other than its inspiration from a series of classic Man of Steel comics.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

