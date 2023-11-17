Superman Legacy: David Corenswet Training Photo Revealed

Superman: Legacy is hitting the ground running now that the Actors' Strike is over, with DC Studios, director James Gunn, and the entire cast officially back to work. Today the Internet is going in on one of the favorite talking points of any comic book movie: the actors' workout routines.

Fitness expert Paolo Masciti posted an Instagram photo of his latest client: Superman: Legacy star David Corenswet. Corenswet is seen in what looks to be either the early morning or late evening hours at the gym, sitting on a lifting bench in a gray-and-white workout outfit (long sleeves and tights), seemingly taking a break between sets. His head is bent down and there's a cap over his head obscuring his face and hairdo. The caption by Masciti is simple but telling: "THE LEGACY".

Clearly, the caption resonates with the idea of Superman being an iconic character with a long legacy of equally iconic live-action performances – while also being a playful spin on the Superman Reboot's title. David Corenswet is taking on nothing less than what is arguably the most tricky Superman relaunch ever; Henry Cavill's Superman and his DCEU era were somewhat divisive, but the ones who loved it, truly loved it. Corenswet isn't just leading Superman: Legacy, he's the actor who will open the door to the whole DC Universe franchise that James Gunn and Peter Safran are building at DC Studios – meaning this new Superman is the face of an entire franchise universe to follow.

One of the top comments reactions to Corenswet workout photo are DCEU fans who are commenting that the actor looks a LOT like Henry Cavill in this photo. That's true, as you can see for yourself above, which will only rekindle the debate about how Gunn and Co. are approaching the film. There were a lot of fans who thought that the casting of David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane was a sign that Gunn was looking back to the Donner version of Superman (and Christopher Reeve) for inspiration. If Corenswet comes out of the gym looking as swole as Cavill, it's going to spark lots of new intrigue about what, exactly, Superman: Legacy is aiming to do.

The most recent casting news has been that Deadly Class star María Gabriela de Faría is playing The Engineer, a member of DC's The Authority team, who will be getting their own DCU movie.

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025