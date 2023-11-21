New Superman: Legacy Rumor Could Reveal Michael Rooker's Role

Given that Superman: Legacy features a script by James Gunn, who also happens to be directing the picture, it's a safe bet that Michael Rooker will be in the film in some capacity. The actor has appeared in virtually every film from Gunn, including a brief cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even though his character Yondu had been killed off one movie prior. Though fan speculation has connected Rooker to the role of Pa Kent, one new report suggests otherwise.

According to Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, Rooker could be up for the role of General Sam Lane, the father of Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane. Should that be the case, Superman fans should still be waiting for casting news regarding both Pa and Ma Kent, in addition to everbody's favorite sidekick Jimmy Olsen.

"Michael Rooker, for all the crap I give him, is one of my closest friends in the world and the last thing I wanted to do was to make a movie without Michael Rooker in the future," Gunn said during a Facebook Live Q&A years ago. "I almost didn't do Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because there was no Michael Rooker in it and I couldn't see making the movie without him. He means that much to me and I love him that much."

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

