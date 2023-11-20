Superman: Legacy: María Gabriela de Faría Reveals How She Celebrated The Authority's Engineer Role

María Gabriela de Faría is the latest star to join the DC Universe, having been cast earlier this month as The Engineer in Superman: Legacy. Given The Engineer is a member of The Authority, an anti-hero group that has its own film on the way, it's safe to say de Faría will be around the DCU for years to come. As you might expect from somebody receiving some career (and life) changing news, the actor was quick to celebrate.

"I'm very happy and can't shut up about it so here's a compilation of moments after I found out [James Gunn] had invited me to play Angela, The Engineer," de Faría wrote in an Instagram post before listing off the exact steps she took when she found out she landed the role.

1) I immediately bought a Superman cape at Party City.

2)Surprised my agent at his office with his own cape and champagne.

3-4) My Godmothers got pretty excited and we all pretended to fly.

5) I sent my parents a Superman action figure to Venezuela and that's how I let them know I got the role. Don't mind my dad's words, he loves me.

6) They proceded to send me all of the gifts available with a Superman theme.

7) I walked around town with the Party City cape like a child after a birthday party.

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

