Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Reveals When We'll Get First Look at New Suit

Fans will have to at least wait until next year to see the suit being worn in Superman: Legacy.

Pre-production is well underway on Superman: Legacy, with director James Gunn beginning to round out the cast ahead of an official production start next March. The film's latest casting sees The Engineer joining the mix, a character that belongs to the anti-hero team The Authority within the DC Comics source material. As principal photography inches nearer, fans are left asking many questions, including some along the lines of, "What's the new Superman suit going to look like?"

According to Gunn himself, fans will have to wait, at the very minimum, a few months before they even get so much as a sneak peek at the suit. In a response to a fan on one of Gunn's latest Instagram posts, the filmmaker said that fans won't see a glimpse until "after [Superman: Legacy is] filming."

Interestingly enough, Gunn didn't say "finished filming" or something of that nature, potentially signaling that he's willing to share an image of the suit while principal photography is in full swing. Other Warner Bros. productions have recently employed similar methods before the respective productions were to film on practical set pieces outside, largely because the odds that paparazzi will leak looks are significantly increase on outdoors sets.

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

