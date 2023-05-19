Superman: Legacy Rumored to Another Include Fan-Favorite DC Hero

The future of the DC Universe is looking bright, with James Gunn and Peter Safran working to build a new cinematic universe of movies and HBO Max shows. The inaugural film in that slate, Superman: Legacy is already being speculated about pretty heavily by fans, who are eager to see which actors and characters are ultimately a part of the project's ensemble cast. After The Hollywood Reporter recently teased that multiple DC heroes will appear in Legacy, a new rumor teases who one of those might be. On the latest episode of The Hot Mic with John Rocha, Jeff Sneider hinted that Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific could appear in Superman: Legacy.

This comes after Gunn, who is writing and directing Legacy, has repeatedly teased Mr. Terrific and his superhero team, The Terrifics, on social media, leading many to speculate if and when the character could appear.

What is Superman: Legacy about?

According to DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed earlier this year, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement when their roles were first announced. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.