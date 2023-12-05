Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Teases Location Scouting for New DC Movie

James Gunn and the rest of the Superman: Legacy crew has started scouting shooting locations for the film.

Since the script of Superman: Legacy was completed before the writers' and actors' strike, pre-production on the film has been able to continue throughout the year. Fast forward to Tuesday, and Legacy helmer James Gunn has teased further work on the picture as he and his co-workers started searching for locations to film in.

Gunn took to Threads Tuesday afternoon to share a picture with a handful of the filmmakers on Superman: Legacy, sharing a prompt caption that read nothing more than, "Legacy scout."

Gunn himself teased earlier this year photography on the film would have a global footprint. "No no shooting on soundstages in Atlanta," Gunn said to a fan on social media in October. "Rest of film in places all over the world."

An exact filming start date has yet to be shared, though it's expected cameras will begin to roll shortly after the first of the year.

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

When Superman: Legacy picks up, movie-goers will see a world already full of superheroes, and Superman is already in the midst of his crime-fighting career. The film is set to feature Lex Luthor and Teschmacher, and rumors also point toward the potential inclusion of Brainiac as well.

"It's not an origin story," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran told reporters earlier this year. "It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned."

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned." Along with David Corenswet's Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, the cast includes Nathan Fillion as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as the mass-shifting Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Authority's The Engineer.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!