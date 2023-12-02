Superman: Legacy's James Gunn Plays Coy on If Major DC Villains Will Appear

Few filmmakers are more interactive on social media than James Gunn, and now that the DC Studios boss has a Superman movie in pre-production, fans are wondering what that movie -- and its follow-ups -- might mean for the rest of the DC Universe. So far, there isn't much in the way of clear information about the story for Superman: Legacy. A handful of guest stars have been named, but they're mostly other superheroes or traditional Superman supporting characters, suggesting that it's unlikely most of them will have a ton of screen time. The villain isn't yet known.

Ahead of the looming holiday break, after which the movie will supposedly go into production, one fan on Threads asked Gunn about a number of villains, musing on the odds of them making their way into a sequel. Gunn wasn't going to reveal anything, though, and gave only the kinda-cryptic answer that he's only worried about the first movie right now.

You can see the interaction below.

It's likely Gunn does have at least some idea of where he might go next with Superman -- although not guaranteed, since the Man of Steel is likely to show up in some of DC's other planned movies and TV shows before he gets his own sequel.

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the title character, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Little is known about the story of Superman: Legacy, other than that it will involve a version of Superman who is settled into his role as the world's protector, but who also has a network of allies to fall back on. Gotham's Anthony Carrigan is set to appear in the movie as Metamorpho, and other superheroes in the film include Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi). Superman's origin story, already shown in a number of prior film adaptations, won't take up a significant amount of real estate in Legacy, according to prior statements from Gunn.

Gunn is lining up some familiar talent on the project, with cinematographer Henry Braham (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); production designer Beth Mickle (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3); costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Avengers: Endgame); and art director David Scott (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Spider-Man: No Way Home). Casting is by Yellowstone and Oppenheimer's John Papsidera.

Superman: Legacy is expected in theaters on July 11, 2025.