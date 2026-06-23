Superman vs. Supergirl: Who Is More Powerful in the DCU & Who’d Win a Fight Officially Confirmed by Star

The release of the DCU’s Supergirl is just a few days away, and actress Milly Alcock has confirmed whether her heroine or David Corenswet’s Superman is more powerful. She also revealed which of them would win a 1:1 fight, and hilariously, that answer has nothing to do with their raw strength or speed. Alcock made her debut as Supergirl in 2025’s Superman, introducing viewers to a much messier take on Kara Zor-El than we’ve seen on-screen before. She’s completely charming, however — and she’s got the perfect furry sidekick in Krypto — so she’ll carry her own movie with ease. And she’ll finally get the chance to as Kara Zor-El embarks on her own solo adventure on June 26 (though Corenswet will still get a cameo in the upcoming film).

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The two are the biggest heroes to debut in Gunn’s DCU so far, and they’re related, so they naturally invite comparisons to one another. When it comes to which is stronger, Alcock herself is settling the debate. Speaking with Variety on the blue carpet for Supergirl, Alcock agreed that her DCU hero is “objectively” stronger than her cousin. She didn’t elaborate on that claim, but she did share why she’d easily win a fight with him: because Corenswet’s Superman wouldn’t be trying all that hard to beat her. “I’m going to win. It’s because he’s going to let me win,” Alcock explained. After seeing their dynamic in James Gunn’s Superman movie, it’s hard to argue with her there.

#MillyAlcock says her version of Supergirl is “objectively” stronger than #DavidCorenswet’s Superman, but in a one-on-one fight, he’d just “let [her] win.” pic.twitter.com/Yai8oPrFiv — Variety (@Variety) June 22, 2026

With Superman often referred to among DC’s strongest heroes, Alcock’s assertion may invite arguments heading into her 2026 film. Of course, the two have no reason to fight each other, so it’s unlikely we’ll get a definitive answer to who’s stronger on-screen. However, Alcock’s comment does touch on one reason Supergirl might win a genuine fight.

Milly Alcock’s Superman vs. Supergirl Answer Points Out a Real Advantage for Kara

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Alcock’s answer to the Supergirl vs. Superman debate may ruffle some feathers, but looking at the DCU characters, it’s certainly possible Kara is the more powerful of the two. Given how strong they both are, it’s a close call. And it’s hard to draw a definitive conclusion, especially with different comic and adaptation creators offering different takes. Kara spending more time on Krypton may make her capable of reaching heights that Superman cannot. However, we’ll need more evidence from the DCU to fully get behind Alcock’s claim.

The Supergirl star touches on the real reason her character could best Superman in a proper fight, however, if jokingly. She’s right that he’d let her win, and it’s his inclination toward kindness that would let her gain the upper hand. After all she’s seen, Kara is the more ruthless of the two characters. Kal-El leads with mercy, and during his time on Earth, he avoids unleashing the full extent of his power. That’s not true of Kara, and if it ever came to blows between these characters, that’d be a significant factor. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem likely to happen in the DCU any time soon.

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