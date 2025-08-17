Supergirl Being Drunk in Superman Is Perfect for James Gunn’s DC Universe

Superman isn’t just a reset for the Man of Steel, but an entire DC Universe, and as such, it brings with it multiple other new heroes who’ll go on to play key roles in the future. There’s the Justice Gang – Green Lantern, Mr. Terrific, and Hawkgirl – all of whom will return in Peacemaker, with Guy Gardner also expected to appear in Lanterns when it debuts on HBO Max sometime in 2026. And towards Superman‘s ending, there’s also the appearance of Kal-El’s cousin, Kara Zor-El, better known as Supergirl (played by House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock).

We’ve seen multiple iterations of the Girl of Steel on-screen over the years, from Helen Slater’s take in the 1980s through to Melissa Benoist in the Arrowverse, and most recently, Sasha Calle in The Flash. However, we haven’t seen Kara appear quite like this. Supergirl is, rather surprisingly, drunk, stumbling her way in (and out) of the Fortress of Solitude and calling her cousin “b*tch” for good measure. Clark explains that Kara has been on a planet with a red sun, which allows Kryptonians to become intoxicated, but the reasoning behind it makes for a great way to set up her solo movie.

Why Supergirl Is Drunk In Superman

The “why” of Supergirl being drunk is more intriguing than the “how,” and speaks to the differences between the Maiden of Might and the Man of Steel in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. In an interview with ScreenRant, Gunn himself described this version of the character as “a total mess,” adding that she had a “different… much more difficult background” than her cousin.

The Supergirl movie, taking inspiration from the comic book run Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (written by Tom King, with art by Bilquis Evely and color from Mat Lopes), will explore more of just what happened to her. But, in a nutshell, whereas Kal-El was sent to Earth and raised by a loving family, Kara remained on a chunk of Krypton. She spent years there, watching people she knew and loved die, turning her into a much darker, more depressed, and disillusioned character and one who, yes, turns to alcohol as a coping mechanism.

The comic book story even begins with Kara getting drunk at a bar on her 21st birthday, so the DC Universe’s take seems to be sticking reasonably close to that blueprint. It’s a version of the character who has no clear sense of purpose and has suffered a huge amount of loss, which should lead directly into her solo movie.

Superman’s Setup For DC’s Supergirl Movie Is Perfect

Supergirl’s cameo in Superman is very much played for laughs, and it works, in part thanks to Alcock’s performance (I like to think that Gunn’s choice was at least partially inspired by the actress being drunk on stage at the Golden Globes 2023). That’s something that should continue, allowing for moments of levity and real humor in the 2026 movie, but there’s also an opportunity for something much deeper to go alongside it.

Supergirl should be about exploring Kara’s trauma, guilt, and anger. There’s a real chance to dive into her psyche in a way that brings a lot of pathos and likely a lot of superpowered rage (Woman of Tomorrow‘s story is, in a basic sense, a revenge mission that Kara ends up joining). The movie needs to maintain a careful tonal balance between comedy and tragedy, but the setup is very much there to do so. It can use the cameo as a springboard to unpack what led to Kara being this way, which should make it a more complex character study.

That would pair perfectly with Superman. Gunn delivered a very classic take on the character, which focused on his humanity; it’s about the hope he both carries with him and instills in others. Supergirl should be an exploration of a superhero who has lost that hope and has to work to regain it. About, to use Gunn’s phrasing, a messy individual (and her adorable-if-also-messy dog) who has to untangle that mess. It will be a unique journey, one that is entirely hers and distinct from her cousin’s, and will hopefully show the richness and diversity of stories in the burgeoning DCU.

Supergirl will be released in theaters on June 26th, 2026. Superman is currently in theaters and available on digital.