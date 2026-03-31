Superman’s Cameo in Supergirl Officially Avoids a Big Man of Steel Problem

David Corenswet’s Superman will return in this year’s Supergirl, and it already looks like it’s getting the Man of Steel’s future in the DC Universe right. Corenswet’s hero was key to ensuring James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU got off to a strong start, with the 2025 movie proving a hit with critics and performing well enough at the box office to secure a second movie, 2027’s Man of Tomorrow. It was already confirmed he would cameo in Supergirl before then, but now we have an idea of what to expect.

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The official Supergirl trailer begins with Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) receiving a video message from her Kryptonian cousin, who says he misses her and wants to hear back from her. This suggests a decent amount of time passes between Superman and Supergirl (though we know the latter is still set before Man of Tomorrow), but it also gives a clear indication of Clark Kent’s role in the movie, and that it won’t be an outsized one.

The DCU Is Getting Its Shared Universe Right With Superman

Image via WB

It’s difficult to imagine that Superman’s entire role in the movie would be shown in a trailer, so I assume there’ll be a little more to it, but not by much. The logical outcome here would be for the character to effectively bookend the story: it begins with him calling Kara, and then it ends with him appearing again, either once more trying to get in touch with her, or her finally returning his call (but either way, it’ll likely be played for laughs).

It makes sense to have Corenswet’s Big Blue Boy Scout involved, and not just from a marketing perspective (though it should help there). As with Supergirl appearing at the end of Superman, this is a very organic way of having the characters crossover. It makes the DC Universe feel more like a lived-in world where these characters’ stories continue off-screen, even after the credits have rolled. They’re cousins, they should be interacting, and this is a sensible way of doing it that’s in keeping with the characterization of both in the DCU thus far.

At the same time, it also ensures that one never overshadows the other. If Superman were involved in the main plot of Supergirl, it’d inevitably mean he dominated proceedings and took some of the spotlight away from her in her own movie. By keeping him to the margins, it’s able to have the fun of his cameo, without doing too much and distracting from the most important character in the film. It also cleverly avoids any “where was Superman?” questions, which could potentially arise as the narrative progresses.

This is a good approach to the DCU as a whole, and one that will presumably continue as it moves forward. We’ve already seen other examples of it, such as Lex Luthor’s role in Peacemaker, while we know that Guy Gardner will appear in Lanterns later this year. Again, it makes sense that these characters would all interact, and their stories would impact one another, but without having the crossovers and cameos be anything more that it pulls the focus away.

At the same time, it keeps Corenswet’s Superman in the minds of audiences, ahead of his return in 2027. It looks like it’s really getting the balance of all this just right, something the DCEU never quite managed to achieve with Henry Cavill’s version of the character due to a mix of rushing its shared universe and then him being in and out of the role. This looks to be a stronger way of growing the character and the universe together, and Supergirl should hopefully prove that’s the case.

Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26th, 2027. Man of Tomorrow flies into cinemas on July 9th, 2027.

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