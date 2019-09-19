Sylvester Stallone Teases Rambo: Last Blood is “Just About Done” With Post-Production

✖

The latest and (supposedly) final Rambo film is hitting theaters next month, and the franchise's star just revealed that the movie's post-production is "just about" complete. Sylvester Stallone is returning to play John Rambo for the fifth time since 1982 and has been keeping fans updated on the filmmaking process via social media. His latest post shows a poster for the film and reveals the movie is nearly ready for audiences.

"#RAMBO LAST BLOOD ... Just about done with the post production. The whole crew has sweated 'Blood' to get this to the theaters September 20," Stallone wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including some celebrities:

"👍," Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, replied.

"Hell yes," Stallone's Last Blood co-star, Yvette Monreal, added.

Fans commented on the post, too:

"It's going to be a wonderful movie, I can't wait to see it," @stallone.balboa.1976 wrote.

"True labor of love, I'm sure! It's going to be awesome! I'm ready!!! Thank you!," @cminms added.

Previously, Stallone spoke about what fans can expect in the new movie.

"Bad things happen," he shared. "There's going to be some serious vengeance in this movie. A lot of people getting hurt."

"Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he's more the optimist," he added, "there's optimism and pessimism in these two characters."

"In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out to the jungle or Afghanistan. In the new one, he does come home, but in a way, he never arrives. He's there, but he's not. That's what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you," Stallone explained.

The film, which promises to be action-packed, is being directed by Adrian Grunberg and co-stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Rambo: Last Blood is set to hit theaters on September 20th.