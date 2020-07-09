Sylvester Stallone Teases New Rambo Movie

✖

Last fall, Sylvester Stallone brought Rambo back to the big screen in what was supposed to be the final film in the franchise, Rambo: Last Blood. However, fans may not have seen the last of the iconic John Rambo, at least if what Stallone is teasing on social media ends up being more than a tease. Stallone recently took to Instagram to encourage fans to check out the extended cut of Rambo: Last Blood and in his caption noted that "he could be back", suggesting that fans might just get a Rambo 6.

"See the real journey - "You Just Don't Turn It Off!!!!" Make it #1 this weekend! (He could be back) Much respect, Sly," the actor wrote.

There's a lot to unpack here. For die hard Rambo fans the idea of a sixth film is one that would certainly be exciting, but while Last Blood has been well-received by fans, it's not fared particularly well with critics and also wasn't well-received by Rambo creator author David Morrell. Morrell, who wrote the novel First Blood back in 1972, took to Twitter after the film's theatrical release to say that he was embarrassed to be associated with Last Blood, calling it a "mess" and saying that he agreed with the reviews of the film.

Morrell would later tell Newsweek that he felt "degraded and dehumanized" upon leaving the theater.

"I felt degraded and dehumanized after I left the theater," Morrell said. "Instead of being soulful, this new movie lacks one. I felt like I was less a human being for having seen it, and today that's an unfortunate message."

Despite the critical respone, Rambo: Last Blood got a surprising extended cut, with 12 additional minutes added to the film, which includes an alternate opening sequence that sheds some light on what Rambo has been doing in the decade between the events of Last Blood and 2008's Rambo. As for Rambo 6, there's been no official announcement of a sixth installment, though Stallone has been a vocal advocate for Last Blood and Rambo in general, so anything is possible. Last year, when Last Blood received negative press, Stallone fired back with a video on Instagram that critics if they could "handle Rambo?" The footage then cut to some British audiences objecting to the violence and lumping the movie in with other American action fare. Then, giving the people what they came there for, the video finished with some of slickly edited action from parts of Last Blood.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg, stars Sylvester Stallone and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.