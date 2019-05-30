Rambo: Last Blood Trailer Officially Released

After debuting at the Cannes Film Festival in May and the subsequent leak of the footage online, the first trailer for Sylvester Stallone‘s Rambo: Last Blood has been officially released offering fans their first real look at the upcoming fifth and likely final installment of the Rambo franchise first begun in 1982 with First Blood.

In the trailer, which you can check out in the video above, an aging John Rambo is seen living a fairly simple-seeming life on his ranch while the voiceover reveals the deep impact the various horrors he’s experienced over the years. He’s a man haunted by his experiences, but when a new kind of fight presents himself, Rambo is seen back in the action, promising to be the one to draw last blood.

That new kind of fight Rambo finds himself taking on involves him going after a Mexican cartel who has kidnapped Gabriella, the daughter of his caretaker Maria who has become something of a family to Rambo. With the cartel using the kidnapped girls for their sex trafficking ring, Rambo embarks on a rescue mission, joined by a reporter whose own sister was also kidnapped.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad,” the film’s official synopsis says.

Rambo: Last Blood, like the previous Rambo films, will see quite a bit of action, something Stallone himself teased at Cannes.

“Bad things happen,” he shared. “There’s going to be some serious vengeance in this movie. A lot of people getting hurt,” he said. “Rambo deals with the dark side of nature that most people live with. Rocky is different, he’s more the optimist,” Stallone added, “there’s optimism and pessimism in these two characters.”

“In every film, Rambo never goes home, he goes out the to the jungle or Afghanistan,” he continued. “In the new one, he does come home, but in a way he never arrives. He’s there, but he’s not. That’s what the whole story is built around. As soon as he walks outside his door, he has no more control. The world controls you.”

Last Blood is the fifth and likely final entry in the Rambo franchise. The first film, First Blood, hit theaters in 1982 and was followed by Rambo: First Blood Part II in 1985, Rambo III in 1988 and Rambo in 2008. The first four movies earned the franchise over $294 million domestically and $727 million worldwide.

Rambo: Last Blood opens in theaters September 20.