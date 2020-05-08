Rambo: Last Blood Gets Surprising Extended Cut on Amazon Prime

✖

Rambo: Last Blood is getting a surprising extended cut on Amazon Prime. The 12 additional minutes have been added to the film on the streaming platform according to Bloody Disgusting. While critics seemed to be harder on the film than fans, there is more there for people who can’t get enough of Rambo. The preface will shed some light on the haunted nature of the series’ titular hero and his need to save people. All of this footage was not included in the United States, United Kingdom, or any other cut of the film. So, fans can be assured they’re catching something entirely new when they click this one on again.

However, controversy just seems to follow Rambo: Last Blood. The author who created Rambo, David Morell told fans on Twitter that he wasn’t a fan of the film at all. He wrote First Blood back in 1972 and said he was embarrassed to be associated with Last Blood. "I agree with these RAMBO: LAST BLOOD reviews," Morrell said. "The film is a mess. Embarrassed to have my name associated with it."

"I felt degraded and dehumanized after I left the theater," Morrell would later tell Newsweek. "Instead of being soulful, this new movie lacks one. I felt like I was less a human being for having seen it, and today that's an unfortunate message."

Comicbook.com’s Kofi Outlaw reviewed Last Blood:

“Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo is an American movie icon, whose relevance stems all the way back to the nation's post-Vietnam War traumas,” Outlaw wrote. “Since that time, Rambo has been an effective symbol of America's evolving military might, from the Cold War era to modern concerns about human atrocities in war-torn nations, or in the case of the latest film, the dark world of drugs, violence, and human trafficking within the world of organized crime and cartels of Mexico.”

He continues, “Unfortunately for Rambo: Last Blood, the iconic character fails entirely at being an effective metaphor for America's current tensions over the southern border or even as a bittersweet character study about an old warrior entering a new battlefield. Instead, Last Blood sends Rambo off into the sunset with a woefully bad hodge-podge of embarrassingly lame drama and over-the-top torture-porn style brutality.”

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg, stars Sylvester Stallone and co-stars Paz Vega, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Joaquín Cosio, Adriana Barraza, Louis Mandylor, and Óscar Jaenada.

The film is currently available on Amazon Prime.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.