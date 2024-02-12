Nickelodeon Super Bowl Broadcast Has a Taylor Swift Cam

The Super Bowl is underway Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs facing off with the San Francisco 49ers, but while there's plenty of action on the field between the two football teams, the game isn't the only interesting things for viewers of the big game. Pop superstar Taylor Swift was in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII in support of the Chiefs and Nickelodeon made sure that Swifties tuning in got to see plenty of the singer. During Nickelodeon's broadcast of the Super Bowl, the network included a Taylor Swift Cam.

As you can see for yourself below thanks to viewers on social media, Nickelodeon had their own Taylor Swift Cam in the corner of the screen, sharing with viewers Swift's reactions to the game as they happened. The cam aired before half time but was turned off when Patrick Mahomes was sacked.

They have a live Taylor swift cam on the Nickelodeon broadcast 😭 pic.twitter.com/0ikUkV6dfZ — Conor (@cmw2693) February 12, 2024

Nickelodeon Has Had a Lot of Fun With Taylor Swift for the Super Bowl

The fan cam isn't the only fun thing that Nickelodeon has done with Swift's Super Bowl LVIII attendance. At one point during the Nickelodeon broadcast, SpongeBob's hand-drawn alter ego, Doodlebob, was spotted having heart eyes while Swift was onscreen with her friends, including Ice Spice and Blake Lively. Of course, the one thing that Nickelodeon fans are waiting for hasn't actually happened yet: at the time of this article's writing, Nickelodeon has yet to virtually "slime" Swift.

Was Taylor Swift in the Deadpool 3 Trailer?

Also on Sunday, Marvel released the eagerly anticipated trailer for Deadpool 3 — and revealed the movie's Deadpool & Wolverine title in the process — and finally answered fans' burning question as to whether Swift was in the trailer. As it turns out she was not, though there were plenty of Easter eggs for all sorts of Marvel goodies for eagle eyed fans to take in.

Of course, Swift not appearing in the trailer hasn't calmed down rumors that Swift could appear in the film. Many have wondered and speculated about Swift potentially playing Alison Blaire/Dazzler, a beloved mutant pop star with the ability to bend light. Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, who has acted in Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, has played coy about the possibility of her appearing in the film.

"They sure are loud," Levy said, referring to fans of Swift wanting the superstar to play Dazzler. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

