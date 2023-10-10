Why Taylor Swift and Beyonce's Movies Aren't Elligible for Oscars

The theatrical blockbuster space is getting a bit more musical, with both Taylor Swift and Beyonce releasing concert films in the next new months. The films have already become highly-anticipated among fans — and in Swift's case, broken presale records — but it sounds like there's one honor both films will not be eligible for. According to the official bylaws for the Academy Awards, neither Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour or Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce are able to be submitted for Best Documentary Feature, or any technical categories. While this is partially due to the submission deadlines — which require films to be uploaded for consideration by October 2nd — it is also because neither film is reportedly considered a documentary by the Academy's standards.

"[A documentary film is] a theatrically released nonfiction motion picture dealing creatively with cultural, artistic, historical, social, scientific, economic or other subjects," the bylaws say. "It may be photographed in actual occurrence, or may employ partial reenactment, stock footage, stills, animation, stop-motion or other techniques, as long as the emphasis is on fact and not on fiction. Works that are essentially promotional or instructional are not eligible, nor are works that are essentially unfiltered records of performances."

What Is Taylor Swift's Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg in August. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

What Is Beyonce's Movie About?

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home.

