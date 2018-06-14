‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ ‘Justice League,’ and More Comic Book Movies Earn TCA Nominations

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther lead nominations for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, which also counts Thor: Ragnarok and Warner Bros.’ Justice League among its nominees.

Avengers tops the list with seven nominations, including nods in the marquee Choice Action Movie and Choice Action Movie Actor categories.

Black Panther and Disney’s own Star Wars: The Last Jedi are tied with six nominations, while Justice League earned four.

Nominations for Choice Action Movie include Avengers: Infinity War, Justice League, Pacific Rim Uprising, Tomb Raider, and Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

Nominated for Choice Action Movie Actor are Infinity War stars Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Tom Holland, alongside Justice League star Henry Cavill, Pacific Rim star John Boyega, and Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien.

For Choice Action Movie Actress, Infinity War stars Elizabeth Olsen, Zoe Saldana, and Scarlett Johansson are nominated, as are Justice League‘s Gal Gadot and Amy Adams and Tomb Raider‘s Alicia Vikander.

Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther are up for Choice Sci-Fi Movie, alongside Blade Runner 2049, Dwayne Johnson-starrer Rampage, and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is up for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor as are Ragnarok‘s Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, alongside Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Gosling, and Tye Sheridan.

Black Panther‘s leading ladies — Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, and Lupita Nyong’o — are nominated for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress, alongside Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson, Rampage‘s Naomie Harris, and Ready Player One‘s Olivia Cooke.

The Last Jedi is up for Choice Fantasy Movie — alongside Disney’s own A Wrinkle in Time and Pixar’s Coco, as well as Sony’s half-animated hybrid Peter Rabbit — and the latest Star Wars installment also earned multiple nominations in the Choice Fantasy Movie Actor and Actress categories.

Former Wolverine star Hugh Jackman is up for Choice Drama Movie Actor for lavish musical The Greatest Showman, while Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is nominated in the Choice Comedy Movie Actor category for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Hailee Steinfeld, who voices Spider-Gwen in the upcoming animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is nominated for the Choice Comedy Movie Actress, as is Guardians of the Galaxy and Infinity War star Karen Gillan, who is nominated for her role in Jumanji.

The Choice Action TV Show category is dominated by superhero fare, as Arrow, Gotham, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Supergirl, and The Flash will compete against Lethal Weapon for the trophy.

Supergirl‘s Chris Wood, Gotham‘s David Mazouz, The Flash‘s Grant Gustin, and Arrow‘s Stephen Amell will compete against Lethal Weapon‘s Damon Wayans for Choice Action TV Actor.

Choice Action TV Actress is superheroes only, as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s City Lotz is nominated alongside The Flash‘s Candice Patton, S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet, Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker, Arrow‘s Emily Bett Rickards, and Supergirl star Melissa Benoist.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Donald Glover — who performs as Childish Gambino — is nominated for both Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist and Choice Song: Male Artist with ‘This is America.’

The Teen Choice Awards air live Sunday, August 12 on Fox.