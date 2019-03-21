We Cannot Unsee This Horrifying Fact About the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Costumes

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have held a unique place in our popular culture, with an array of different adaptations of the characters gracing the big and small screen. If you count the 1990s Ninja Turtles movie among your favorites, one bit of behind-the-scenes trivia might make you look at it in a completely different way.

Twitter user @Hooraydiation recently reminded the Internet of one a somewhat-unsettling piece of trivia surrounding the live-action film, and particularly about the costumes for the titular half-shelled heroes. As a screenshot from the film proves, the mouths of the suits were designed in such a way that you could accidentally see the human teeth of the actors wearing them.

I never miss an opportunity to tell people how the costumes from the 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie let you see the actors’ real teeth behind their turtle teeth. pic.twitter.com/TuGla91vEA — Ben You Are Engulfed In Flames (@Hooraydiation) March 19, 2019

While this fact about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has made its way around the Internet a few times over the years, this particular tweet about it has begun to traumatize a whole new crop of fans.

I could’ve lived the rest of my pathetic life without knowing that pic.twitter.com/eOOxi8KwsY — “///“ L BURGOS (@TheAgentBurgos) March 20, 2019

I literally never noticed this until just now. I was always enjoying the movies too much to care. Lol — Kateration (@Katerationopia) March 20, 2019

The Ninja Turtles franchise has had some unique evolutions over the years, with the group most recently hitting the big screen in 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. A new film reboot is currently in the works, under Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller’s Platinum Dunes production company.

“We’re doing a reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Paramount. That is looking like production at the end of the year,” Form said in an interview earlier this year.

“Did you just give something away?” Fuller said. “Oh boy. We did the preceding two Turtle movies, but I didn’t know that we were saying that we’re making it, but that’s good to know!”

