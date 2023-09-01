TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Focuses on Leo & Mikey (Exclusive)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has officially arrived for digital viewing at home and TMNT fans can see the new movie...right now! To mark the occasion of the new TMNT movie being available to fans, Paramount Home Entertainment has given ComicBook.com an exclusive first look at one of the behind-the-scenes featurettes that will be included in the release. In this new video, which you can watch in the player above, director Jeff Rowe, producer Seth Rogen, and more, sound off on two of their main cast members, pulling back the curtain to shine a light on Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michaelangelo. Watch it for yourself here!

From Paramount Home Entertainment, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be available to buy or rent on 9/1. All bonus features including this clip will be available with a digital purchase. Cantu and Brown are joined in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem by their fellow turtle voice actors Micah Abbey as Donatello, and Brady Noon as Raphael.

When is TMNT Mutant Mayhem streaming?

As of right now, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is only available to either buy or rent on streaming platforms, starting today, September 1st. No official release date for its streaming debut has been confirmed just yet, but when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is available to stream it will be exclusively on Paramount+. The film was released by Paramount and Nickelodeon and will join a slew of other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles content that is available there. An official release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Paramount+ hasn't been confirmed.

What is TMNT Mutant Mayhem rated?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is rated PG in the United States, with the MPA giving it that rating "for sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material." In keeping with the franchise at large, the film features some mild comic book-style violence with its heroes. As the title implies as well, there are some mutants featured that may look like monsters to some. There's also an extended scene about vomit which kids will no doubt find hilarious, but perhaps some parents will not see the humor in.

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Voice Actors include:

Other cast members for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem include Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem grossed over $100 million at the domestic box office and another $37 million internationally.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society.