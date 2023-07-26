Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast Reveal Their First Introduction to Characters

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release their next big Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, and fans are super excited to see what happens next in the franchise. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is being produced by Seth Rogen, who will also lend his voice to the animated movie as Bebop. Rogen made sure to get teenage actors to voice the characters this time around, and it may have helped the movie. ComicBook.con's Chris Killian recently got the chance to speak with the actors who voiced the titular heroes, Micah Abbey, Shannon Brown Jr., Brady Noon, and Nicholas Cantu, where he asked them when they were introduced to the franchise.

"No, I knew who they were." Cantu said before Abbey joined in. "Everyone knows who they were."

"For me personally, I grew up on the uh 2012 series on Nickelodeon and yeah, I would just come home from school every day and that show would just be on coincidentally at that time," Noon revealed while Brown agreed. "So I would just sit down and watch it and eat my lunch."

"I think the lunch boxes or the, or the backpacks, the turtle, the turtle lunch boxes and backpacks were my first introduction. And then I would say I went to go see, I watched the series and I watched the Michael Bay film. So, yeah." Abbey added.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem About?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.