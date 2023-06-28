Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Funko Pops and SODA Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The upcoming animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which was co-written and produced by Seth Rogen, has created a lot of buzz with comparisons to the masterpiece that is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Based on what we've seen in the trailer and from first reactions, it seems as though fans are in for an TMNT experience not seen since the franchise's glory days in the '90s.

As far as the merch for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is concerned, we recently got a wave of action figures and playsets from Playmates. Now Funko has chimed in with a super-sized collection of TMNT Funko Pops, Plush, SODA, and Pop Keychains.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Paramount describes the film as follows, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Back at CinemaCon, Rogen talked about how important it was to have the turtles be "actual teenagers." When you see the young actors interact or hear their characters together on-screen, it really all clicks into place.

"I love these characters — they were weird, noble, brave and smart," Rogen recently said of the decision to go a bit younger for the heroes this time around. "When I got the opportunity to put my own stamp on it, I knew the versions that had come before had never leaned into the teenage element. We thought: 'What if we cast actual teenagers and we capture their insane teenage energy?'"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Cast

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem features the voices of Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leo, Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Ralph, Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donny, and Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as Mikey. Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) voices the turtles' rat sensei Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) plays their human ally April O'Neil. Rounding out the cast are Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live) as Cynthia Utom and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Baxter Stockman.

The voice cast also features Ice Cube (Ride Along) as SuperFly, leader of an army of mutants that includes Seth Rogen (The Super Mario Bros. Movie) as Bebop, John Cena (Fast X) as Rocksteady, Hannibal Buress (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne (Insidious: The Red Door) as Leatherhead, Natasha Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows) as Wingnut, Post Malone (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Ray Fillet, and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) as Mondo Gecko.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will launch in theaters on August 2nd.