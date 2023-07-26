Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Franchise Heading to Paramount+

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are heading back to the big screen next month with the debut of Paramount and Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. In order to get fans excited about the franchise ahead of the theatrical comeback, Paramount+ is making it a lot easier to explore the movie and TV corners of the long-running IP. The streaming service already has some of the various Ninja Turtles titles available to subscribers, but will be adding a whole lot more at the start of August.

This week, Paramount+ revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to the lineup in the month of August. The newsletter also informed subscribers that most of the modern era TMNT titles are part of the incoming wave of content. The original live-action film trilogy is set to hit the service, along with the Michael Bay movies and some of the newer shows.

August will see the addition of the following Ninja Turtles titles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) – Seasons 4-5

Turtle Power

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Coming Soon to Paramount+

The biggest day of new releases for Paramount+ arrives on the first of the month, especially if you're looking for more movies to add to your watchlist. Here's the full list of movies hitting Paramount+ on August 1st:

Adventureland

Basic Instinct

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure

Black Snake Moan

Boogie Nights

Casino

Cop Land

Cousins

Danny Collins

Dead Again

Dinner For Schmucks

Domestic Disturbance

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Downhill Racer

El Dorado

Explorers

Fatal Instinct

Firewalker

Force Majeure

French Postcards

Ghost Town

Gone Baby Gone

Hard Rain

I.Q.

Indecent Proposal

Jacob's Ladder

Jade

Jennifer 8

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

King Kong (1976)

Kinky Boots (2006)

Last Holiday

Need For Speed

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nightwatch

Orange County

Playing By Heart

Rat Race (2001)

Regarding Henry

Rescue Dawn

Rosemary's Baby

Rudy

Sahara

She's All That

She's Having A Baby

She's Out of My League

She's the Man

Shooter

Shut In

Sicario

Snow Day (2000)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

The Bigfoot Trap

The Color of Money

The Crow

The Devil Inside

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Forger

The Grifters

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Ladies Man

The Last Airbender

The Midnight Meat Train

The Running Man

The Thing Called Love: Director's Cut

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The Whale

Thelma & Louise

TMNT (2007)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle

Zodiac