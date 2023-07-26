Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Franchise Heading to Paramount+
Most of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise will soon be streaming in one place.
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are heading back to the big screen next month with the debut of Paramount and Nickelodeon's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. In order to get fans excited about the franchise ahead of the theatrical comeback, Paramount+ is making it a lot easier to explore the movie and TV corners of the long-running IP. The streaming service already has some of the various Ninja Turtles titles available to subscribers, but will be adding a whole lot more at the start of August.
This week, Paramount+ revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows coming to the lineup in the month of August. The newsletter also informed subscribers that most of the modern era TMNT titles are part of the incoming wave of content. The original live-action film trilogy is set to hit the service, along with the Michael Bay movies and some of the newer shows.
August will see the addition of the following Ninja Turtles titles:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) – Seasons 4-5
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- TMNT (2007)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)
- Turtle Power
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Coming Soon to Paramount+
The biggest day of new releases for Paramount+ arrives on the first of the month, especially if you're looking for more movies to add to your watchlist. Here's the full list of movies hitting Paramount+ on August 1st:
Adventureland
Basic Instinct
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure
Black Snake Moan
Boogie Nights
Casino
Cop Land
Cousins
Danny Collins
Dead Again
Dinner For Schmucks
Domestic Disturbance
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Downhill Racer
El Dorado
Explorers
Fatal Instinct
Firewalker
Force Majeure
French Postcards
Ghost Town
Gone Baby Gone
Hard Rain
I.Q.
Indecent Proposal
Jacob's Ladder
Jade
Jennifer 8
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius
King Kong (1976)
Kinky Boots (2006)
Last Holiday
Need For Speed
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Nightwatch
Orange County
Playing By Heart
Rat Race (2001)
Regarding Henry
Rescue Dawn
Rosemary's Baby
Rudy
Sahara
She's All That
She's Having A Baby
She's Out of My League
She's the Man
Shooter
Shut In
Sicario
Snow Day (2000)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
The Bigfoot Trap
The Color of Money
The Crow
The Devil Inside
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Forger
The Grifters
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Ladies Man
The Last Airbender
The Midnight Meat Train
The Running Man
The Thing Called Love: Director's Cut
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The Whale
Thelma & Louise
TMNT (2007)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle
Zodiac