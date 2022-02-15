Classically Trained Singer’s Breakdown Of Tenacious D’s Kickapoo Goes Viral

YouTuber Elizabeth Zharoff, who hosts a YouTube channel as The Charismatic Voice, blew up this week with a video that shows her reaction to, and analysis of, “Kickapoo,” the opening song from Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny. The movie, which stars the titular band and features an appearance by the late pop icon Meat Loaf as Jack Black’s father, is a cult classic, but not one Zharoff was familiar with before she found “Kickapoo” and read its lyrics, noting at the top of her analysis that it has “a lot of F-bombs.” She’s certainly right there, and as with so much of Tenacious D’s catalog, those F-bombs are dispatched with laser-like precision to make a hilarious earworm of a song.

Watching The Charismatic Voice break down the song — her first time tackling a song featuring Meat Loaf on her channel — is a ton of fun, in part because she is so visibly amused by the whole thing. She comments early in the 20-minute breakdown (of a 4-minute, 24-second song) that she’s going to have to watch The Pick of Destiny after she’s done.

Shortly after the death of rock legend Meat Loaf, Tenacious D frontman and actor Jack Black shared a tribute to Meat Loaf.

Meat Loaf was born Marvin Lee Aday in Dallas, Texas, in 1947. His mother was a member of a gospel quartet, and his father was a World War II veteran and police officer whose alcoholism became a staple of Meat Loaf’s stories about his childhood. The name “Meat Loaf” apparently came from a football coach who was critical of his weight, but it stuck: his first band, formed shortly after he graduated high school, was called Meat Loaf Soul.

He would go on to become a global popular music icon, selling over 80 million albums worldwide and appearing in more than 60 films and TV shows.

Meat Loaf has undergone a number of back surgeries in recent years, which he said in a recent Facebook post had made it difficult to perform. In November, though, he said that he would be back in the studio soon.

“The back surgeries hurt everything,” Meat Loaf wrote at the time. “Before the back surgeries I was still trying to do shows, that’s when some of you saw or heard of me collapsing on stage and finally stopping the tour in the UK. I couldn’t hit high notes because of back pain. Not a slight back pain. Pain that would bring you to your knees.”

The star’s Bat Out of Hell album is one of the best-selling albums of all time, and the numbers for its follow-ups, Bat Out of Hell II: Back To Hell and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster is Loose, combine with the original to account for more than 65 million units sold. He won a Grammy for the song “I’d Do Anything For Love,” and the track “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” became a pop culture staple.