Slumber Party Massacre Reboot Coming to SYFY

Slumber Party Massacre has found a new house for its next big night. Shout! Studios is bringing a Slumber Party Massacre reimagining to Syfy, taking a contemporary approach to the 1983 feature film by the same name. This new feature film wil be directed by Danishka Esterhazy who previously helmed The Banana Splits Movie and Vagrant Queen. The script is being written by Ash Vs. Evil Dead's Suzanne Keilly. The Slumber Party Massacre reboot is slated to debut on the Syfy network later this year.

The new take on the film will star Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Mila Rayne, Alex McGregor and Reze-Tiana Wessels. The film wrapped its filming last month in South Africa. Shout! Studios has recently acquired the New Horizon Picture library which includes 270 Roger Corman films.

“Remaking one of the seminal films of Roger Corman and Amy Holden Jones’ early work is exciting and audacious. But there are no better hands in which to place this challenge to Danishka Esterhazy, Suzanne Keilly, and the team at Blue Ice Pictures. Their creative vision will both honor the Corman ethos and captivate today’s audiences,” said Brent Haynes, Shout’s Head of Original Content Development in a statement shared in Deadline's original reporting of this reboot.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Syfy on Slumber Party Massacre. Ever since we acquired the New Horizon Picture library, encompassing 270 Roger Corman films, we’ve been looking for opportunities to co-develop new content and remakes. We look forward to combining our efforts and hope this is just the start of a long and rewarding relationship,” Shout! Studios founders and CEOs Emmer and Foos said.

The Roger Corman executive produced Slumberparty Massacre from 1982 became a cult hit with its cast including Michelle Michaels, Robin Stillle, Michael Villella, Debra De Liso, Andree Honore, Gina Smika Hunter, Jennifer Meyers, Joseph Alan Johnson, and David Millbern under the direction of Amy Holden Jones. The film spawned a coupe of sequels, as wel.

