Tenet: Chinese Release Date Revealed by Christopher Nolan

Due to the pandemic, many films have been pushed back, including Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The movie's release date was changed a couple of times before it was announced the movie would be delayed indefinitely. However, that decision mostly applies to the United States, where it will now open in select theaters only on September 3rd. The film will still open internationally this year, arriving in over 70 countries worldwide on August 26th. In a recent video by Nolan, where he emphasizes that Tenet is “a film we made very much for the big screen," the director talks about releasing the movie in China, which will have a slightly different release date: September 4th.

"As a huge fan of cinema and epic event cinema my whole life, I like nothing more than escaping to another world through the power of movies. Tenet is our attempt to make as big a film as possible, as immersive action as possible for the big screen, and we are extremely excited about showing it to Chinese audiences," Nolan shared. You can watch the video in the tweets below:

If you're hoping Tenet will be released on VOD in areas where theaters aren't open, you're out of luck. John Stankey, the CEO of AT&T, said he "would be very surprised" if big tentpoles like Tenet or Wonder Woman go straight to VOD and added that, when it comes to Tenet, "I know that's not the case."

You can check out the official description for Tenet here: "Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time."

Tenet will star John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Monsters and Men), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

The countries getting Tenet on August 26th include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the UK. Tenet is currently scheduled to be released in China on September 4th. For now, Tenet is scheduled to arrive in select theaters in the United States, wherever it's deemed safe, on September 3rd.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.