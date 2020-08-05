Tenet IMAX TV Spot Released

Ready for inversion, immersion, and the ultimate IMAX experience? Christopher Nolan’s @TenetFilm was shot on IMAX Film and made to be experienced in #IMAX. Opening only in theatres soon. #TENET pic.twitter.com/AHrcHdI19W — IMAX (@IMAX) August 5, 2020

Christopher Nolan fans have been wondering for months when we'll get to see his new film Tenet in theaters and, while there's still no confirmed release strategy due to the coronavirus pandemic, IMAX has released a new TV spot for the film, which you can see above. While the filmmaker's earliest efforts were more intimate affairs, his success with Batman Begins led to the opportunity to shoot sequences of The Dark Knight with IMAX cameras, kicking off a trend from the filmmaker of delivering audiences the biggest spectacle imaginable, as made possible by IMAX technology. Stay tuned for details on the release date of Tenet.

Tenet was originally supposed to hit theaters last month, only to start earning delays by weeks at a time, before Warner Bros. made the decision to delay its domestic release indefinitely. With most major movie theater chains in America still struggling to find a path to successfully reopening as the pandemic worsens, international markets have gotten a much better handle on the crisis, as some countries have already begun resuming theatrical operations. Despite there being an indefinite delay for the film domestically, Tenet is currently slated to open in select international markets on August 26th. A number of rumors claim Warner Bros. still hopes the film will open domestically in early September, but it's still too soon to confirm this news.

While some films that were set for release in recent months pivoted to premium VOD avenues, Nolan has been persistent about the film being shown in theaters, no matter how long the wait might be.

“We’re in the final throes of it," Nolan shared with CineEurope participants this past June. "I don’t want to say too much about it other than we’re extraordinarily excited about what we’ve been able to do with this material. I think of all the films that I’ve made, this is perhaps the one that is most designed for the audience experience, the big screen experience. This is a film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen and we’re very, very excited for you to see what it is we’ve done. We’ve made big films in the past, but this is a film whose global reach and level of action is beyond anything we’ve ever attempted before. I think we only would have been able to pull off this film with the level of experience we’ve had doing action films in the past."

Stay tuned for details on Tenet's release date ahead of its planned August 26th international opening.

