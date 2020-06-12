Christopher Nolan Fans Relieved Tenet Delay is Only Two Weeks
After all of the delays in feature film releases and stops in production there has been one constant throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Christopher Nolan's Tenet was scheduled to be released on July 17. That is no longer true now as Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the film will now be released on July 31, a delay of just two weeks. Though many fans of the Academy Award nominated director had expected a delay, many of them were still saddened by the news while most were overjoyed that the delay is so minimal. We've collected some of the best reactions below.
“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”
Little is actually known about Nolan's latest film with the official description revealing only that it is "s an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. One thing we DO know about the movie though is the cast which includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Kenneth Branagh, and Christopher Nolan's lucky charm, Michael Caine.
It'll be okay
TENET delayed? pic.twitter.com/w8gIfYVaqY— 🚬 (@fiImtroII) June 12, 2020
Time will now run out slightly later than previously planned
Time will now run out 7/31/20.
At least that's what it says on paper... as it hasn't happened yet.
Let's do this, #Tenet. https://t.co/xmX4xBdvTf— Michael Reyes: Dominion (@MrControversy83) June 12, 2020
My man loves his July release dates
Christopher Nolan is fighting like hell to make sure #Tenet releases in theaters before the end of July and I love him for it. I’ll be there opening day. https://t.co/dGrQsvtXMH— Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) June 12, 2020
F
Tenet postponed pic.twitter.com/TXYb1Hm3ur— Junhô Pat (@StJunho) June 12, 2020
Believe the hype
If anything this small delay has just increased my excitment even more and its already through the roof!#Tenet #TenetWillDominate pic.twitter.com/XcjraQRsTF— Tom (@TomWatchesFilm) June 12, 2020
Worth the wait
Which means August Tenet release here; I'll be patient pic.twitter.com/RvYC347LiX— Diane (@Zeelianthus) June 12, 2020
Just bring your mask please
I’ll be there with bells on. And then I’ll be there two weeks later for Tenet! I miss movies! https://t.co/E0SWb3qW6Q— Jessica Ross (@jessicalyneross) June 12, 2020
I'm begging you, wear your mask
while i'll be terrified the entire time i'm in the theater, i'm still so excited that we're getting both Tenet and the NBA's return on July 31. https://t.co/axR0q2wJq1— cola (@colasante) June 12, 2020
Know that feel bro
When #tenet gets delayed#TenetMovie #tenet2020 #ChristopherNolan pic.twitter.com/KbdXCsUcVq— Movies and Stuff (@MoviesAnd_Stuff) June 12, 2020
Could further delays happen??
You all thought that Tenet wasn't gonna get delayed and now you are all acting shocked.
I am telling you right now it's gonna get delayed all the way to October— Niklander 2020 is actually a hangover phase (@niklander2) June 12, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.