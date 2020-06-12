Christopher Nolan Fans Relieved Tenet Delay is Only Two Weeks

After all of the delays in feature film releases and stops in production there has been one constant throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Christopher Nolan's Tenet was scheduled to be released on July 17. That is no longer true now as Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the film will now be released on July 31, a delay of just two weeks. Though many fans of the Academy Award nominated director had expected a delay, many of them were still saddened by the news while most were overjoyed that the delay is so minimal. We've collected some of the best reactions below.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group Toby Emmerich said in a statement. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

Little is actually known about Nolan's latest film with the official description revealing only that it is "s an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage. One thing we DO know about the movie though is the cast which includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Kenneth Branagh, and Christopher Nolan's lucky charm, Michael Caine.