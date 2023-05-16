Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Is Done With Terminator Franchise

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger says that he's done with the franchise. The Hollywood Reporter has a large interview with the star where he talked about his roles in the iconic movies and how things are going over with Conan the Barbarian. But, when things come to The Terminator and efforts to continue that story, it feels like his time may have passed. Hollywood is a strange place and the right story could come along to drape the old actor out of the woodwork. But, that would depend on the right script. That crucial bit of writing is something that Schwarzenegger argues was missing from both Terminator: Genisys and Terminator: Dark Fate. So, time will tell what the future holds for the aging action star. For now, it doesn't seem like more Terminator roles are in the cards.

"The franchise is not done. I'm done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator," Schwarzenegger explained. "Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly."

"The first three movies were great," he added. "Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn't close the deal as far as I'm concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written."



James Cameron Takes Some Of The Blame For Terminator: Dark Fate

James Cameron talked to Deadline about the mistakes that were made in working on Terminator: Dark Fate. Check out what he said down below!

Cameron began, "I think the problem, and I'm going to wear this one, is that I refused to do it without Arnold. Tim didn't want Arnold, but I said, 'Look, I don't want that. Arnold and I have been friends for 40 years, and I could hear it, and it would go like this: 'Jim, I can't believe you're making a Terminator movie without me.' It just didn't mean that much to me to do it, but I said, 'If you guys could see your way clear to bringing Arnold back and then, you know, I'd be happy to be involved.'"

"And then Tim wanted Linda. I think what happened is I think the movie could have survived having Linda in it, I think it could have survived having Arnold in it, but when you put Linda and Arnold in it and then, you know, she's 60-something, he's 70-something, all of a sudden it wasn't your Terminator movie, it wasn't even your dad's Terminator movie, it was your granddad's Terminator movie," Cameron elaborated. "And we didn't see that. We loved it, we thought it was cool, you know, that we were making this sort of direct sequel to a movie that came out in 1991. And young moviegoing audiences weren't born. They wouldn't even have been born for another 10 years."

Do you want him to return to the franchise? Let us know in the comments down below!