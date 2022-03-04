The Batman Writer Posts First Look at Script for New Animated Terminator Spin-Off

✖

The writer behind the upcoming rebooted take on the Batman, The Batman, has shared the first look at the script for the new Terminator animated series spin-off! Anime fans might have noticed how Netflix has increased not only their licensing but production of original anime projects, and earlier this year they announced a surprising team up with Production I.G. (the studio behind anime classics such as Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Haikyuu!! and more) and Skydance for a new animated take on The Terminator universe. While we haven't gotten any major updates since it was first announced, progress seems to be running smoothly.

Mattson Tomlin, who serves as showrunner and executive producer behind the new Terminator series (and who also wrote the upcoming The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson), took to Twitter to update fans on the series' progress with a pretty notable tease of a picture of the script alongside a single word comment of "Insane." While there has yet to be an official release date set for this new animated spin-off of Terminator just yet, this look at the script is certainly a promising step forward! Check it out:

Serving as the first animated TV adaptation of the Terminator franchise, Tomlin said the following when the series was first announced to be in the works for Netflix, "Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart," Tomlin began. "I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach Terminator in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations and has real guts."

President and CEO of Production I.G, Mitsuhisa Ishikawa, stated the following about the upcoming collaboration with The Terminator when it was first announced, “I asked my long-time friend and colleague Mamoru Oshii what he thought about the idea of turning Terminator into an animated series," Ishikawa began. "His response was 'Ishikawa, are you out of your mind?' At that instant, I was confident we should get onboard. As huge fans, our team at Production I.G is putting their heart and souls into creating this series. We hope fans will enjoy it!”

