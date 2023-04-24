Scream 6 Gets Home Video and Paramount+ Release Date

Back in 2022, a new Scream landed in theaters and helped entirely revive the dormant franchise, earning positive critical reactions and performing well at the box office, with only weeks passing before Scream VI was announced. Proving the potential of the concept under the helm of new filmmakers, Scream VI performed even better at the box office, and whether you missed the opportunity to check out the film or wanted to take another look at the sequel, its home video release dates have been confirmed. Scream VI will land on Digital HD and Paramount+ on April 25th before hitting 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11th.

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Bonus content is detailed below:

Commentary by Filmmakers – Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film.

Death Comes to the City – From Woodsboro to the five boroughs, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface's reign of terror in the big city.

The Faces of Death – Join the core four -- Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding -- and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise.

More Meta than Meta – Go inside the sequel to the requel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more.

Bloodbath at a Bodega – Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface.

An Apartment to Die For – Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface's kills to a whole new level.

The Night Train to Terror – Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night.

Theater of Blood – Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before.

Digital Exclusive: Gag Reel – This gag reel will have you in stitches!

Scream VI lands on Digital HD and Paramount+ on April 25th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!