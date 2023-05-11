iCarly Season 3 Reveals Paramount+ Release Date, Trailer

iCarly is coming back to Paramount+ for Season 3 and they just shared a first look at the new season. On June 1, you can look forward to brand new episodes of the iCarly reboot series on Paramount's streaming service. Entertainment Tonight posted the new trailer and #Creddie fans are going to be over the moon about everything that's coming up for Carly and Freddie. There are the classic gags you would expect from the Nickelodeon show during its height on that network. But, one thing that's absolutely apparent from the iCarly reboot so far is how much it's focusing on these characters growing and changing. Sometimes the will they or won't they actually ends up panning out. Check out the new trailer for yourself right here down below!

Entertainment Tonight had the chance to speak to Miranda Cosgrove about the popular pairing not that long ago. She seems to be down for a little #Creddie endgame as well. "I personally want Freddie and Carly to be endgame," Cosgrove began. "I think Nathan has a whole theory about this where he thinks Freddie tried too hard for too long and that he doesn't know that they're meant to be together. But my personal take is I think they would be really good for each other, so I'm hoping that that's how the series ends. But I'm just like everybody else, I don't know exactly what's going to happen."

Will Jenette McCurdy Appear In iCarly Season 3?

A lot of fans have been wondering where McCurdy has been over the run with this reboot. But, in her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the actress was very honest about her feelings around showbusiness and stardom as a whole. So, there will be no Sam Puckett in the series as it moves along. But, she still loves and adores Miranda Cosgrove. The duo maintain a strong friendship despite her absence from the show and they still see each other very regularly. Check out what she had to say about the matter with her former co-star down below.

"[I said] 'Miranda, I'm not doing the reboot. There's nothing you can say to convince me,' McCurdy wrote. "She tells me she thinks the reboot could be an opportunity for all of us in the cast to 'get back out there,' maybe get some other opportunities from it."

"'But there are things more important than money. And my mental health and happiness fall under that category,'" McCurdy remembers explaining to her friend. "There's a moment of silence. It's one of those rare moments where I feel like I didn't say too much, or too little. I feel like I represented myself accurately and there's nothing I would change about the way I said it. I feel proud. We wrap up our conversation, promising to keep in touch, and hang up."

iCarly makes it's way back to Paramount+ June 1.

