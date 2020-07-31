Terminator Fan Hilariously Transforms Corvette Into Arnold Schwarzenegger's Evil Cyborg

Just increased my car value by 1 billion percent pic.twitter.com/YBV4j2dYNn — Rudy Willingham (@RudyWillingham) July 30, 2020

Audiences first met Arnold Schwarzenegger's villainous T-800 cyborg in 1984's The Terminator, with artist Rudy Willingham hilariously recreating the threat's ominous, glowing red eyes by affixing a cutout of the character over the taillights of a Corvette in the video above. Over the course of the franchise, the T-800 shifted from being an antagonist to being a beloved hero, as the original character was repurposed to fight for the cause of humans instead of the treacherous Skynet, and while the franchise saw a number of other killer cyborgs debut, Schwarzenegger's character remains one of the most famous villains in sci-fi history.

This isn't the first time Willingham has transformed mundane scenarios into clever pop culture recreations, as a quick glimpse as his social media account shows how he has embraced The Simpsons and Pokemon to enhance his surroundings in delightful ways.

Sadly, this is some of the only Terminator content that fans can experience for the time being, as last year's Terminator: Dark Fate was a financial disappointment and seemingly stagnated the franchise for the foreseeable future. Making that poor financial disappointment all the more frustrating is that Dark Fate earned the series some of its best critical reviews since 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Even star McKenzie Davis accepts that, despite enjoying the experience, it seems "insane" to think there could be a Dark Fate sequel.

“I really loved the movie and I’m so proud of what we did, but there wasn’t a demand for it [at the box office] and to think that there’d be a demand for a seventh film is quite insane. You should just pay attention to what audiences want – and they want new things and I want new things,” Davis previously explained to NME. “There are many interesting people that don’t fit the mold of those who make these big franchises who have not had the chance to make movies. We should be investing in them right now.”

Another reason fans were so excited for Dark Fate is it marked Linda Hamilton's first return to the series since 1991, though she had made it quite clear she has no interest in returning for future installments.

"Something says to me… I don’t know. I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many millions are not at stake," the actress revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. "Today’s audience is just so unpredictable. I can’t tell you how many laymen just go, 'Well, people don’t go to the movies anymore.' That’s not Hollywood analysis; that just comes out of almost everybody’s mouth. It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So, no, I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done. But, if there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes."

