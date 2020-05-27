Arnold Schwarzenegger Fans Are Comparing His Son to the Terminator After Seeing This Video

✖

Between his roles as an actor, bodybuilder, and politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger's reputation arguably precedes him. It looks like the iconic figure's filmography has even made its way into a unique context -- a social media post of his son's. Joseph Baena, who is also a bodybuilder, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of himself using a Muscle Lab cryo-chamber as part of his post-workout recovery. The video, which shows Baena dramatically emerging from the chamber, has led quite a lot of his followers to draw comparisons to his father's role in the Terminator franchise.

View this post on Instagram Thanks @musclelabla for the amazing post-workout recovery! A post shared by Joseph Baena (@projoe2) on May 21, 2020 at 3:15pm PDT

Given the mood of the whole video - and how impressive Baena's muscles are - it's understandable that fans would compare the video to one of his father's most prominent franchises. Heck, some have even made references to one of Schwarzenegger's other iconic roles, as Mr. Freeze in Batman & Robin.

“I’ve learned very quickly with the I’ll be back line. We never thought that this would ever be repeated,” Schwarzenegger said of his cultural popularity in an interview last November. “No one even thought twice about that line. All of a sudden, when the movie comes out, people come up to me and say, ‘Can you say this line? I’ll be back. Oh my God, it’s such a great line.’ So, I don’t know, like when I said I’ll stick around and put the knife through someone’s chest… Or like, it’s another tumor, it’s not a tumor at all. It’s the way I pronounce words that makes these iconic lines because people have fun repeating it with that accent.”

Schwarzenegger last returned to the franchise in last year's Terminator: Dark Fate, a film that took a unique approach to his T-100 character.

“I didn’t want to do a digital Arnold, that’s for f-ck sure,” Dark Fate director Tim Miller said last year. “We’re [embracing] the reality of what it means to be a person of a certain age who is called upon to be heroic. I love that. I always liked stories like Rooster Cogburn and True Grit, things like that—flawed heroes are so much more interesting than young, perfect ones to me. And he looks great. There were so many women on the set who were like, ‘Oh my God, this is the best Arnold ever looked.’ It’s different from Mr. Olympia—he was a god, but there’s something about him at this age. He has this regalness.”

What do you think of Arnold Schwarzenegger's son drawing comparisons to the world of Terminator? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

