Official Terminator: Dark Fate Poster Released

The Terminator is back and ready for action, as James Cameron‘s hard-hitting action franchise returns to the big screen for the first time since 2015’s abysmal Genisys with the Tim Miller-directed Terminator: Dark Fate. The movie will not only bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger’s titular character, but he will be reuniting with original co-star Linda Hamilton, reprising her role as Sarah Connor. On Wednesday, the first official poster for the new movie was released, and it was Connor who took center stage.

The poster first arrived on the official Terminator Twitter account, one day ahead of the release of the film’s official trailer on Thursday. It shows Sarah Connor walking down the road by herself, with the tagline “Welcome to the day after Judgement Day.”

“Welcome to the day after Judgement Day,” echoes the tweet. “Check out the official poster for Terminator: Dark Fate. Teaser trailer tomorrow.”

Not much is known about the new film itself, other than the impressive cast list and a brief bit of footage shown off at CinemCon earlier this year. Joining Schwarzenegger and Hamilton in the cast is Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, and Natalia Reyes.

ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis was on hand for the Terminator: Dark Fate footage presentation at CinemaCon, and you can check out his description of what he saw below.

“Mexico City. A highway suddenly starts to freeze. Electric volts start to emerge. People start to notice. An orb forms in the middle of a bridge, putting a hole in it,” said Brandon Davis. “Cars crash. A couple that was making out on the hood of a car beneath the bridge sees a woman fall from the bridge, completely naked. They head over to her and discover she is alive. It’s Mackenzie Davis’ enhanced character. Police pull up. They question the couple and arrest one. The entire scene is in Spanish with subtitles. When they try to take the woman, she switches into combat mode and eliminates the officers swiftly and soundly. She doesn’t kill them, though. The couple thanks her for freeing them. She slowly walks to them, plants her foot right next to his, and says, ‘Don’t thank me yet.’ Cut ahead a moment and she is driving away wearing his clothes, leaving him out there without any.”

Davis continues, “Later, somewhere else, Gabriel Luna’s Terminator forms near a car crash. Davis’ character is protecting Dani Ramos and tells her, ‘When they start to kill me run.’ Suddenly, Linda Hamilton pulls up in a truck and hits one of the Terminators with her car before emerging and turning her attention to Luna’s. She destroys him with a gun, sending him off the bridge, just before using a rocket launcher to blast the other machine. A montage of clips plays. It’s violent, it’s dark, it’s tremendously computerized and appears to be establishing a fully immersive world. Back to the bridge, Hamilton drops a grenade and tells Davis, ‘I’ll be back.’ Sarah Conner walks off, pulling out a shotgun as the explosion is carried out behind her.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is set to hit theaters on November 1st.