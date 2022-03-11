The Adam Project: Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Recreate Iconic 13 Going On 30 Moment

Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project hit Netflix today, and the movie’s press tour has been very enjoyable. From The Adam Project stars teaming up with Christopher Lloyd for a Daylight Savings PSA to Reynolds’ pal Hugh Jackman praising the film, there’s a lot of fun surrounding the movie’s release. However, nothing has been quite as exciting as the reunion between Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. The two stars play Reynolds’ parents in The Adam Project, which marks their first time sharing the screen since 13 Going On 30. The 2004 romantic comedy is a favorite among many, and Ruffalo and Garner recently made a video with Walker Scobell, who plays the younger version of Reynolds in The Adam Project, to try some Razzles – the candy/gum the duo loves in 13 Going On 30.

“I can’t believe it’s been 18 years, it feels like it was yesterday… Maybe the time travel in #TheAdamProject really happened 🤔,” Ruffalo wrote on Instagram. You can check out the sweet video, which features Scobell giving the actors a hard time about their age, below:

While promoting The Adam Project, Ruffalo and Garner joked about making a 13 Going On 30 sequel while on Good Morning America.

“Now would be a great time to make a sequel to 13 Going on 30,” Ruffalo said. “Yeah, we were thinking maybe 50 Going On 80. Would that work?” Garner joked. “Yeah, and then in 10 years we could do 65 going on 90. We could franchise the hell out of this,” Ruffalo added. “We won’t go another 18 years [without working together] for sure. I’ll just haunt you, you have to like hire me for something,” Garner replied. “No, it’s over. This is going to be a yearly thing,” Ruffalo shared.

During the interview, the duo was asked what it was like playing Reynolds’ parents, and they had nothing but praise for the Deadpool star.

“Um, you know, he does not make his bed, first of all,” Garner joked. “I mean, Ryan is just… We just love that guy.” “He’s amazing,” Ruffalo added. Garner continued, “He’s heaven.” She went on to talk about Scobell and then praise Reynolds for wearing many hats during production. “He killed it every single day. He’s amazing. Honestly, watching last night, he is a pure movie star in this movie.” Ruffalo took it home with, “I’m proud of my boy.”

The Adam Project is now streaming on Netflix.