The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds And Mark Ruffalo Recruit Christopher Lloyd For Hilarious Daylight Savings Time PSA





The Adam Project enlisted Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo to give a hysterical Daylight Savings Time PSA. But, the actors weren’t alone as they managed to drag Christopher Lloyd along for the fun. In the short clip posted to social media, both Reynolds and Ruffalo point to their time in the Marvel universe dealing with time travel. (Specifically Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Endgame for those keeping score at home.) If you needed someone to explain time, well you couldn’t do much better than the Back To The Future star. Even the two massive MCU actors can’t help but geek out as Lloyd gives this massive monologue about moving forward. You can check out how awesome this was down below.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Adam Project director Shaun Levy about the film’s 80s influences before the big release. Stuff like Back To The Future loomed large for him and the cast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/NetflixFilm/status/1502283325968375810?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“As I’m sure you know, Ryan and I do not take for granted that we’ve been allowed to make back to back big budget, original tent poles in a film culture that rarely, rarely makes them anymore, based on no IP or franchise,” Levy began. “I guess like any director, my film influences, it runs through my veins like cinematic DNA. Certainly Amblin, early Spielberg, Zemeckis, but those influences are varied and you’re absolutely right.”

“Good Will Hunting is a top 10 movie for me,” Levy mentioned. “The ‘it’s not your fault’ scene is instant legend. It’s a scene and a movie I’ve watched 30 times and we really wanted our movie to culminate with this catharsis where one character is trying to share something emotional with the other, and the other is not capable of taking it in. And as we know in real life, if someone’s not going to take in connection, take in feeling, sometimes you got to hammer them with it. And so, I just said, on that day I said, ‘Mark [Ruffalo], get through to Ryan. Get through to him.’ And Ryan resisted, and the more Ryan resisted Mark went at him and the result is the beautiful emotional scene that ends our movie.”

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds told the outlet that Netflix positioning the movie as an all-ages adventure like the ones that ruled cineplexes in the 1980s.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds said about the ads for the movie. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

Have you checked out The Adam Project yet? Let us know down in the comments!