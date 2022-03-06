The Adam Project: Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Don’t Want To Wait Another 18 Years To Work Together Again, Joke About 13 Going On 30 Sequel

The Adam Project is hitting Netflix this month, and the press tour has been a delight thanks to the star-studded cast. Not only does Ryan Reynolds star in the upcoming film as a man who travels back in time to meet up with his younger self (Walker Scobell), but he also encounters the younger versions of his parents, who are played by Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. Of course, Ruffalo and Garner starred in the beloved romantic comedy, 13 Going On 30, way back in 2004. The duo has been making lots of references to their first movie together while promoting The Adam Project and even joked about making a 13 Going On 30 sequel while on Good Morning America.

“Now would be a great time to make a sequel to 13 Going on 30,” Ruffalo said. “Yeah, we were thinking maybe 50 Going On 80. Would that work?” Garner joked. “Yeah, and then in 10 years we could do 65 going on 90. We could franchise the hell out of this,” Ruffalo added. “We won’t go another 18 years [without working together] for sure. I’ll just haunt you, you have to like hire me for something,” Garner replied. “No, it’s over. This is going to be a yearly thing,” Ruffalo shared.

During the interview, the duo was asked what it was like playing Reynolds’ parents, and they had nothing but praise for the Deadpool star.

“Um, you know, he does not make his bed, first of all,” Garner joked. “I mean, Ryan is just… We just love that guy.” “He’s amazing,” Ruffalo added. Garner continued, “He’s heaven.” She went on to talk about Scobell and then praise Reynolds for wearing many hats during production. “He killed it every single day. He’s amazing. Honestly, watching last night, he is a pure movie star in this movie.” Ruffalo took it home with, “I’m proud of my boy.”

In addition to Reynolds, Garner, and Ruffalo, The Adam Project also features Zoe Saldana and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980s films like The Goonies and E.T., which Reynolds recently spoke about while chatting with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds said of Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

The Adam Project arrives on Netflix on March 11th.