The Addams Family Sequel Adds Bill Hader and Javon “Wanna” Walton, Loses Finn Wolfhard

Following the news from earlier this week that a sequel to last year's animated The Addams Family would be hitting theaters next October comes the news that the sequel has added some new talent with Bill Hader and Javon "Wanna" Walton. While Hader will be playing the all-new character Cyrus, Walton's role in the film will be met with mixed reactions, as he'll be taking over the role of Pugsley from Finn Wolfhard. Despite Wolfhard's absence, the new film will see the returns of the rest of the original cast, which includes Charlize Theron (Morticia), Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Fester), Bette Midler (Grandma), and Snoop Dogg (It). The Addams Family sequel is set to hit theaters on October 8, 2021.

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the new animated comedy sequel The Addams Family 2. In this all-new movie, The Addams get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Always staying true to themselves, the Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go. The film is produced by Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling, and Alison O’Brien. Executive Producers are Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, and Andrew Mittman. Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic will serve as co-directors alongside Greg Tiernan.

“The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture," Tiernan said of the new casting. "This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.”

Additionally, an Addams Family superfan will have the exciting and unique opportunity to voice a yet-to-be-named character in the film by entering The Addams Family Voice Challenge. The global voiceover contest runs from October 8th to November 4th in select markets.

Based on the original cartoons from Charles Addams, the Addams Family has been a success across many forms of media for decades. The family was first brought to life as a sitcom back in the '60s, while the '90s saw a major resurgence for the characters, as they earned not only two live-action films, but also a new animated series.

