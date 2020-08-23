Did The Batman Trailer Just Reveal Colin Farrell’s Penguin?

:heavy_multiplication_x:

DC FanDome just ended an epic day of panels with the first trailer for Matt Reeve's The Batman and we got some great glimpses as Robert Pattinson in the titular role, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and much more. However, there's one actor who looks so different, we can't quite tell if it was him in the trailer, and that's Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Upon further investigation, this definitely looks like it could be Oswald Cobblepot. The nose has definite Penguine energy and those look like Farrell's eyes. Check out the photo below...

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

While we're disappointed that we didn't get more of the star in his villain garb, we're not too surprised based on an interview Farrell gave earlier this year. Unfortunately, the actor has stated that he doesn't play a huge role in the film.

"I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back," Farrell said of the pandemic shutdown. "The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it. And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it."

"I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original," Farrell shared in another recent interview. "It leans into it but it doesn’t borrow; it’s born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman, and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn’t seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It’s really exciting to be a part of it."

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes kicked off this morning with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film. Other featured titles included The Suicide Squad, which included a first look at all of the main characters. Fans were also treated to the long-awaited first trailer for the Snyder Cut.

Do you think that's Colin Farrell's Penguin in The Batman? Tell us in the comments!

The Batman is currently set to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

