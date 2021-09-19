The Batman New Look Photo Hooks Fans With Badass Bat-Gadget

The Batman hooks fans with a new look photo showing Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader in action. Released by director Matt Reeves to celebrate annual Batman Day, the behind-the-scenes pic of Reeves in the Batman editing room shows the Dark Knight firing his grappling gun in a scene that could appear in the exclusive trailer launching at DC FanDome in October. The first trailer, released during last year’s virtual event, showed Batman fleeing Gotham City police officers by zipping up a stairwell with his grappling hook — part of a cache of Bat-gadgets that includes an armored hotrod Batmobile.

Reeves’ Year Two Batman wages his war on crime in a self-made Batsuit that is “very practical,” the director said when revealing new intel during last year’s DC FanDome.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The whole idea is that he’s made it himself and so we need to be able to sort of see how it would fit on him in these ways that he could move but also looked like it was something that was still evolving,” said Reeves of the new Batsuit designed by Glyn Dillon (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Indiana Jones 5). “Then even the idea of the story, he’s in year two, so he’s been wearing it so like, he goes every night looking for trouble. So you look at his cowl, and you can actually see the gashes in it and all of that detail. It was an incredibly exciting sort of dialogue between me and the costume designers, and then having Rob involved.”

Here’s what Bat-fans are saying about the new look at a grappling gun-wielding Batman, who zips into theaters on March 4:

From @BatofGotham27

oh my god Oh My God OH MY GOD



BATMAN WITH THE GRAPPLING GUN



AAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH#TheBatman #Batman #BatmanDay #BatmanDay2021 https://t.co/Ob9k0r9cMz — The Gotham Knight (@Gotham2739) September 18, 2021

From @JesTheMermaid

From @BatofGotham27

Just as we gave up hope, Matt Reeves just comes in and feeds us GOOD with this beautiful shot of Batman and his grappling gun.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/irkPv5vWRz — The Gotham Knight (@Gotham2739) September 18, 2021

From @CabooseEK

Tell me how just a picture of a tv showing Batman using the grappling hook got me so excited? #TheBatman is going to kick so much ass. https://t.co/H3vD0lGDWh — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) September 18, 2021

From @BattinsonMarvel

https://twitter.com/BattinsonMarvel/status/1439358939032915970

From @GroundBreaker37