Earlier today came the first official tease from Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment about what fans can expect from DC FanDome 2021. Last year's event, the first in what appears to be a new annual tradition, brought us the first official look at footage from Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman and it's already been confirmed that the second trailer will debut this year. When confirming what projects would get the spotlight during FanDome 2021, DC specifically noted "An exclusive new trailer for The Batman" would be present in addition to "a sneak peek of The Flash, and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods." FanDome will kick off Saturday, October 16th beginning at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET

Last year when the first trailer for The Batman was released at FanDome it came after only a small portion of the movie had actually been filmed as production had been hindered by delays and shutdowns due to COVID-19. The Batman wrapped up production earlier this year. With the first trailer last year fans were given a tease of what the movie would offer including fresh looks at Pattinson's Batman, the Batmobile, but also Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot/Penguin. With so much already teased the new trailer will perhaps offer a larger look at the movie's plot.

Some fans have long theorized one thing that will be featured in the trailer is a further reference to Batman: The Animated Series. In the first trailer a nameless goon asks Pattinson's Batman "What are you supposed to be?" and though much of his answer is punching him in the face, the hero responds "I'm vengeance." Many have though this might lead to the second trailer having a bit where Pattinson says "I'm the night," leading to a third and final trailer where he concludes the phrase, saying: "I am Batman."

The clock is ticking now though so we'll find it out in about six weeks what Warner Bros. and Matt Reeves want us to see. The Batman will be released on March 4, 2022.

Other DC properties set to appear at FanDome 2021 include TV shows Peacemaker, DMZ, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, and Batman: Caped Crusader plus looks at new seasons of The CW's Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Netflix's Sweet Tooth, a farewell tribute to Supergirl, a 100th episode celebration for Legends of Tomorrow, a first look at Naomi, and a sneak peek at Stargirl. Video games are also set to be shown with new reveals for Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League confirmed as well.