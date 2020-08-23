The Batman: Director Matt Reeves Shares First Story Details

✖

The Batman is upon us, and fans are eager to learn more about the Gotham hero's comeback. Director Matt Reeves has taken to DC FanDome to talk about the epic movie he's directed, and it turns out its story is more nuanced than expected. That is what the director told fans during The Batman's panel, so the world can expect to see a complicated portrait of Bruce Wayne soon.

"One of the things that I think is interesting is learning how to be Batman, you know, the whole idea, this is all an experiment in the movie," Reeves shared with fans.

"The idea is that we're in YouTube. It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

Continuing, the director went on to say that the tropes of classic detective movies will be important in The Batman, and there is more to the DC hero than fight sequences.

"You start to see this epic history of corruption and gossip, that you start to understand well. I think all of that is a way to take a story that is a detective story at every point of view. It's got action, all that kind of stuff, but at the end of it is incredibly personal for him."

As you can see, Pattinson will have a lot to tackle with this role, and Reeves designed that from the start. The director has said from day one he wants to give a noir bend on Bruce Wayne, and that vision is fully supported in this debut chapter. And between the The Batman's action sequences, fans can expect some character-centric arcs involving the Gotham socialite and the city's cohorts of villains.

