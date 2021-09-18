The Batman Director Matt Reeves Reveals New Look at Robert Pattinson on Batman Day

The Batman director Matt Reeves sends up the Bat-Signal with a new look at Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight in celebration of Batman Day. The reboot, pitting “Battinson” against a rogues gallery of Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), the Riddler (Paul Dano), and the Penguin (Colin Farrell), will reveal an exclusive new trailer when The Batman returns to DC FanDome 2021. Reeves will be on hand for the global online fan event launching October 16, where the Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the Apes filmmaker will “share a lot more” about the new movie now in post-production for release on March 4, 2022.

“Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay!” Reeves tweeted alongside a new look at The Batman on Saturday. “Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome!”

At last year’s DC FanDome, where Reeves presented the gloomy first trailer for The Batman, the director described his and Mattson Tomlin’s script as a neo-noir styled after gritty 1970s cop movies with “street-grounded stories.”

“What’s really important about this iteration is that a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear, and master himself, in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he’s sort of his best self,” said Reeves, detailing a Batman in year two of his costumed crime-fighting career. “For me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we’ve seen done so beautifully in other movies.”

The new movie set in its own DC universe follows a crusading Bruce Wayne “in the middle of this criminological experiment,” continued Reeves. “[We will] see him in the becoming of Batman. [We’re going] to see him make mistakes as Batman. To see him grow, and fail, and be heroic, and do all of the things that we associate with Batman, but in a way that felt very human and very flawed.”

This “broken” Bruce is tormented and haunted by “that idea of being driven by your past, and by the things that you can’t quite resolve in yourself,” Reeves said. Wanting to “do something that hasn’t been done” with the character, Reeves’ rebooted Batman is not “about how he became Batman. It’s about the early days of how he is Batman. [We’ll] see him becoming what we all know about him and see it in new ways.”

Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, The Batman opens only in theaters on March 4.