DC Comics Fans Celebrate Batman Day

Batman Day kicked off this morning and DC Comics fans are sharing some of their favorite moments with The Dark Knight. A yearly tradition at this point, people are showing off great clips and comic panels on social media. DC also brought the fire as Batman: The Audio Adventures is live on HBO Max today and Batman: The World is out in stores too. The latter title is an anthology that spans 184 pages all about The Caped Crusader. Audio Adventures sees Jeffrey Wright as the voice of Batman in a thrilling podcast mystery. But, as is usually the case with the character, there is just so much material to cover. A million different iterations with their own interesting wrinkles that welcome discussion from all sides. Matt Reeves also chimed in to hype people up for The Batman trailer coming at DC FanDome in a little while. Check out some of the best posts down below:

Matt Reeves also chimed in to hype people up for The Batman trailer coming at DC FanDome in a little while.

The publisher gave some descriptions for the two titles that released today.

Batman: The Audio Adventures – “In partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, this scripted audio original, Gotham City comes to lurid life in the theater of your mind…with a sensational pageant of technicolor villainy unlike any other on Earth. Mafioso Penguins. Thieving Catwomen. Terrorist Riddlers. Killing Jokers…a city where some problems can only be solved by a billionaire in a bat costume. Starring Jeffrey Wright as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, and a who’s who of incredible “Saturday Night Live” alums, the series draws inspiration from the vintage noir atmosphere of the celebrated “Batman: The Animated Series,” the spirited fun of the classic 1960s “Batman” TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of the BATMAN franchise. This rollicking, over the top Batman adventure is written and directed by Emmy®-winner Dennis McNicholas, features an A-List cast, and devilishly delightful original music.”

Batman: The World – “Marking Batman’s international influence on popular culture, DC will release a first-of-its-kind publishing event, BATMAN: THE WORLD. This massive 184-page hardcover anthology launches globally in 14 international markets on Tuesday, September 14, and features Batman stories by top creative teams across the globe.”

How are you celebrating Batman’s big day? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the conversation online right here:

Downright massive figure