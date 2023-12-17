James Gunn Confirms Great News About The Batman Director Matt Reeves' DCU Future

Matt Reeves is going to be around all things DC for some time to come. Sunday, DC Studios co-president James Gunn confirmed that the filmmaker is not only making The Batman Part II as an Elseworlds adventure, but he's also making projects set in the new DC Universe as well. In fact, one of the shows Reeves was previously producing as a spin-off of the Robert Pattinson vehicle has now been shifted as a DCU entry.

"Right now Matt is producing Arkham as a DCU series, so there's just the two for now," Gunn confirmed in a Threads post Sunday afternoon. "We love Matt as a director and producer so he'll be producing stories both within his The Batman universe and within the DCU."

The Arkham series, at one point, was set to be a project focused on the Gotham City Police Department, but it morphed into something else focusing the the inmates at the infamous mental hospital.

"We're doing this Penguin series and one of the great things about that is Colin Farrell — he's like you've never seen him. He's so incredible and he's a scene-stealer. Along the way, we thought maybe we could do [Oz] as a series," Reeves previously told The Toronto Sun. "So I talked to HBO Max and showed them Colin in the movie and spoke to them about what this could be and they said, 'Let's do it.' So we're doing that and we're doing another series that connects to Arkham [Asylum]."

As of now, it's unclear what other DCU projects will be produced and/or directed by Reeves. He's also producing the Colin Farrell-starring Penguin series for Max.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. The Batman Part II is set to enter theaters on October 3, 2025.

