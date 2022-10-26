Matt Reeves' GCPD Show Still in Development

Warner Bros. Discovery just announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran will become the new bosses of DC Studios, and it seems as if we're being overloaded with news. Not only was it revealed that there are writers pitching the next Superman movie, starring Henry Cavill, it was also revealed that the thought-to-be-dead GCPD spinoff of The Batman is still very much alive. Previously, it was thought that director Matt Reeves GCPD spinoff evolved into the Arkham Asylum project that just announced its writer today. But, as it turns out, the projects are actually two separate things. According to Variety's Joe Otterson, the GCPD series remains in development.

"Although Reeves previously said the Gotham PD show had "kind of evolved" into the Arkham show," the reporter wrote on Twitter. "an individual w/ knowledge of the situation now says the two are separate projects and the GCPD show remains in development."

UPDATE: Although Reeves previously said the Gotham PD show had "kind of evolved" into the Arkham show, an individual w/ knowledge of the situation now says the two are separate projects and the GCPD show remains in development.

The first The Batman spinoff to be filmed will be The Penguin, which will bring back Colin Farrell as the titular character. Farrell previously revealed that the series would take place a week after the events of The Batman, and now the actor is officially teasing the series.

"[The Penguin] starts about a week after the film The Batman ends. So Gotham is still somewhat underwater," Farrell revealed to Extra in an interview for his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. "I read the first script for the first episode, and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office. Even just that alone, I read it, I was like, 'Oh, jeez.' It's lovely. It's so well-written."

The actor also revealed that they're filming in New York and even hinted at the quality of the pilots script script. During a recent interview with Collider, Farrell revealed that not only is the script good, it might be six to eight hours long. While that could mean six to eight episodes, nothing has been confirmed by the studio or anyone behind-the-scenes of the series.

"Penguin? Shooting here in New York," Farrell told the site. "I think if it goes ahead, I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz. So yeah, it'll be, I think six or eight hours. I'm supposed to read episode two and three within the next week."

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now!

