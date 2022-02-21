The Batman Becomes Vengeance in New Special Look Teaser Trailer

“This is your legacy, Bruce Wayne.” Before he becomes Batman, Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) becomes vengeance in a new teaser for The Batman. The gritty murder-mystery-thriller from director Matt Reeves starts a rebooted Batverse about Batman and his growing rogue’s gallery, including Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle), Penguin (Colin Farrell’s Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot), and Riddler (Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton). The usual suspects all come to know the Dark Knight by name: not Batman, Vengeance. Watch the new special look at The Batman above before the movie opens only in theaters on March 4.

“Right from the beginning, there’s a desperation to it. He’s really working out this rage,” first-time superhero Pattinson said in a sizzle reel at DC FanDome. “All the fights seem very personal. He wants to inflict his kind of justice. He’s just compelled to do it. There is no other option.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Year Two of his crusade as the Dark Knight of Gotham City, this rebooted Batman “doesn’t have as much control over his personality,” split between the vengeful vigilante and the reclusive heir to the Wayne empire.

“The delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear and other kinds of iterations of it, where he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl,” Pattinson said. “And I kind of really like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is. I mean, he gets lost in it whenever he’s putting on [Batman] every night. He’s not sleeping and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature.”

The Batman is not an origin story but will “refer to [Batman’s] origins and shake him to his core,” added Reeves, who is developing two spinoffs for HBO Max set in this young Batverse. In Pattinson, “We’re going to be able to find something new with this guy and do something really special.”

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth, Lt. James Gordon — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot, The Batman opens exclusively in theaters on March 4. Tickets are now on sale.