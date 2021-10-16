Matt Reeves on Why The Batman Isn’t Another Origin Story

Make no mistake about it, The Batman isn’t going to be another Batman origin story. While the jury is still out on whether or not we’ll see the fateful demise of Thomas and Martha Wayne for the nth time through the use of flashbacks, The Batman director Matt Reeves has been adamant fans going to the cinema aren’t in store for an origin movie. Instead, the latest flick featuring the Caped Crusader will take place after he’s been a vigilante for a few years.

“I felt that we’d seen lots of origin stories,” Reeves said during a virtual appearance at DC FanDome. “We’d seen things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it the way that Year One does to come right in to a young Batman. Not be an origin tale, but refer to his origins and shake him to his core.”

Instead of focusing a lot on the razzle-dazzle of Bruce Wayne’s technology and gadgetry, The Batman will, by and large, be a detective or “whodunnit” type movie at heart.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” the filmmaker previously told THR. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz, as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is set for release on March 4, 2022.