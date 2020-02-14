The Batman Will Explore Bruce Wayne’s Second Year as Gotham’s Dark Knight

The Batman revealed the first look at Robert Pattinson as an in-costume Bruce Wayne, suited up as the Caped Crusader who will be known as Gotham’s vigilante hero. Now, some story details are being revealed in reports timed to the big costume reveal, with very little details having been known about the Matt Reeves directed film, so far. By the sound of it, Bruce Wayne will be relatively new to his gig as the Dark Knight. More specifically, Pattinson’s character will be in his sophomore season as Batman, taking on the fight for crime for his second year in The Batman.

The report comes from Umberto Gonzalez over at TheWrap. “Reeves has described his film as a ‘defining’ and ‘very personal’ story about the Dark Knight, rather than an origin story in the vein of Frank Miller’s beloved Year One series,” the report reads. “According to insiders with knowledge of the project, Reeves’ film will explore Bruce Wayne’s second year as the Dark Knight detective.”

The most recent iterations of Batman, those portrayed by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, told vastly different stories with the character. Bale’s started with a full-on origin story while Affleck’s featured a seasoned Batman who had been patrolling Gotham for some time when audiences met him.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at a press event for War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017, Reeves spilled his perspective on the upcoming Batman film for the first time. “Look, I’m just starting Batman because literally, [War for the Planet of the Apes], as I just said, we finished about a week ago and now we’re publicizing it,” Reeves said. “So, we haven’t even begun on Batman. For me, what’s always important is to try and find a personal way in. In that way, I do feel like I relate to actors. It’s about understanding emotionally, the way something is. I see this parallel between Caesar and Batman, really, which is this idea of these characters who are grappling with their own struggle and trying to do the right thing in an imperfect world and, so, I do really relate it to that kind of idea.”

The Batman stars Pattinson with Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Colin Ferrel, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, and Jeffrey Wright.

The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021.